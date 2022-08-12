CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.
NASDAQ CEVA opened at $32.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.41 million, a PE ratio of 817.45, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $50.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.42.
In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,104 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $201,126.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,051,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $450,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).
