CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

CEVA Price Performance

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $32.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.41 million, a PE ratio of 817.45, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $50.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $201,126.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $201,126.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $450,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEVA

About CEVA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CEVA by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CEVA by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in CEVA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CEVA by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Stories

