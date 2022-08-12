Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,072,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989,782 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $155,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 27.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Change Healthcare by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Change Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $24.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $920.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.