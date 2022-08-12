Chardan Capital Trims Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Target Price to $32.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSHA. Wedbush lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.08.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Down 19.1 %

Shares of TSHA opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $160.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.27). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CMO Suyash Prasad sold 23,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $84,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 543,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,152 shares of company stock valued at $145,109. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 151,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

