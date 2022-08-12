Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Down 37.7% in July

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the July 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

In other news, Director Neal I. Goldman bought 40,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $54,803.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,878. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.48.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

See Also

