Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $676.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $629.50.
Charter Communications Stock Performance
Charter Communications stock traded up $8.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $475.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $407.75 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $464.55 and a 200-day moving average of $515.97. The firm has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after purchasing an additional 260,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Charter Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,123,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
