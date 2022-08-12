Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) PT Raised to C$10.50 at Scotiabank

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CGIFF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of CGIFF traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.11. 6,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,533. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.