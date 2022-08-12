Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CHW. Cormark upped their target price on Chesswood Group from C$24.25 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Chesswood Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Chesswood Group stock opened at C$13.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 34.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 948.35. The firm has a market cap of C$248.33 million and a P/E ratio of 9.90. Chesswood Group has a twelve month low of C$10.95 and a twelve month high of C$15.25.

Chesswood Group Dividend Announcement

Chesswood Group ( TSE:CHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chesswood Group will post 2.6600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Insider Transactions at Chesswood Group

In other news, insider Comrev Investments Limited bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.94 per share, with a total value of C$27,172.95. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,931,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,991,156.21. In related news, insider Comrev Investments Limited purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.94 per share, with a total value of C$27,172.95. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,931,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,991,156.21. Also, Director Robert Day sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total transaction of C$41,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,560 shares in the company, valued at C$466,484. Insiders have sold a total of 13,300 shares of company stock valued at $187,709 in the last ninety days.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.