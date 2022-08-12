Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $168.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.40.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $159.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.07 and its 200-day moving average is $155.91.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,343 shares of company stock valued at $37,384,662. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

