China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global cut their price objective on shares of China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
China Automotive Systems Price Performance
NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. China Automotive Systems has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $4.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $92.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 2.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.
