China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global cut their price objective on shares of China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. China Automotive Systems has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $4.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $92.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 2.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in China Automotive Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) by 399.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 19,324 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned 0.08% of China Automotive Systems worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

