CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the July 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insider Transactions at CHS

In other CHS news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $88,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get CHS alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CHS Trading Up 0.2 %

CHS Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:CHSCM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,981. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.08. CHS has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th.

CHS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.