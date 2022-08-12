CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) PT Raised to C$15.50 at TD Securities

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CIXX. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. CIBC dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CIXX stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,099. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. CI Financial has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $500.33 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in CI Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 55,702 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CI Financial by 150.6% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $4,048,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in CI Financial by 16.5% in the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,391,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,699,000 after buying an additional 620,670 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.