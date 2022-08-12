CIBC Cuts Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$98.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GRT.UN. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$110.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$115.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$104.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE GRT.UN traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$81.28. 33,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,308. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$88.84. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$73.34 and a 1 year high of C$105.79.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

