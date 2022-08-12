Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,522.85% and a negative net margin of 239.94%.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

CDTX opened at $0.63 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.08% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

CDTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.45.

(Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.