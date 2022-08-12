Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $27.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CI. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a mkt perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen raised Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $304.67.

NYSE CI opened at $286.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.56. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $289.63. The stock has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,060 shares of company stock valued at $22,996,508 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Cigna by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $2,404,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

