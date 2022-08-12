CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Stock Price Down 9.6%

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.77 and last traded at $29.78. 1,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 190,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CINC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CinCor Pharma from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get CinCor Pharma alerts:

CinCor Pharma Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in CinCor Pharma by 3.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

About CinCor Pharma

(Get Rating)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.