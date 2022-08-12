Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the July 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cingulate

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cingulate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cingulate during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cingulate by 80.8% during the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 100,994 shares in the last quarter. 25.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Cingulate Price Performance

Shares of CING stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 702,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,404. Cingulate has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.

About Cingulate

Cingulate ( NASDAQ:CING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.