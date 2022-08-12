Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cipherloc Stock Down 10.0 %

Cipherloc stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. 25,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,796. Cipherloc has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.

Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Cipherloc Company Profile

Cipherloc Corporation provides polymorphic encryption technology solutions to secure and private data transmission. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015. Cipherloc Corporation was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Buda, Texas.

