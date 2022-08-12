Citigroup Boosts ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $90.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ITT has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of ITT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of ITT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average is $75.84. ITT has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. ITT’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ITT will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,013,020,000 after purchasing an additional 669,698 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $35,055,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 508,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after purchasing an additional 371,011 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,741,000 after acquiring an additional 336,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter worth $20,349,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.