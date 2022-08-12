Citigroup Boosts Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $162.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup to $162.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lear from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.60.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $151.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.37. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 80.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.48. Lear has a 52-week low of $118.38 and a 52-week high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lear will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.83%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $99,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $99,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $525,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,188 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Lear by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.