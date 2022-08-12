Citigroup Boosts Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target to $29.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup to $29.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

Vontier Stock Performance

VNT stock opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. Vontier has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.21%.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 107.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

