Citigroup Cuts GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Price Target to $7.50

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GrafTech International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.
GrafTech International Price Performance
EAF opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.73. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38.
Institutional Trading of GrafTech International
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.
About GrafTech International
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.
