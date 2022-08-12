Citigroup Increases Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $36.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $20.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.48.

Plug Power Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of Plug Power stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.56. The company had a trading volume of 736,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,853,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $46.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 62.4% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

