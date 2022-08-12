Citigroup Raises Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $295.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup to $295.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ESS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.41.
Essex Property Trust Stock Performance
NYSE ESS opened at $292.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.11. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $250.62 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.77.
About Essex Property Trust
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.
