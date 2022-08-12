Citigroup Raises MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $58.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup to $58.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.31.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $154,810.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

