Citigroup Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $110.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup to $110.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TXRH has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.23.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $92.19 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James R. Zarley bought 7,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,788.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,788.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James R. Zarley bought 7,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.56 per share, with a total value of $498,788.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,826. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Articles

