Citigroup Trims Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Target Price to $128.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup to $128.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FIS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fidelity National Information Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.82.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $100.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $135.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.53.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $562,481,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,293,000 after buying an additional 4,021,488 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after buying an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,182,000 after buying an additional 3,127,602 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after buying an additional 3,075,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

