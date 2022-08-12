Citizens National Bank Trust Department Boosts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,953. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

