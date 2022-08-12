Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.8% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.31. 61,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,561. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.63.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

