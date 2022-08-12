Citizens National Bank Trust Department Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.64. The stock had a trading volume of 30,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,767. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.98. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $192.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.19.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

