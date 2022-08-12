Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 120 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE NOC traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $473.26. 6,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,714. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $466.17 and a 200-day moving average of $446.72. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $492.30. The stock has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.26%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.18.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

