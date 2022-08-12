Citizens National Bank Trust Department Takes $981,000 Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,669,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,590,000 after buying an additional 170,468 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Olin by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Olin by 1,052.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,863 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,995,000 after acquiring an additional 188,830 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Olin by 1,350.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Olin from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Olin from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Olin to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.36.

Insider Transactions at Olin

Olin Price Performance

In related news, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 9,518 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $617,051.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,648.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Olin news, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 9,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $617,051.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,648.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $351,615.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,962.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,586,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,064,019. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OLN traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.54. 15,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,646. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $67.25.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.41%.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.