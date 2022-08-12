Citizens National Bank Trust Department Trims Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 634.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

WRK traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $42.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,463. WestRock has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.04.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

