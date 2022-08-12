Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Citizens Stock Performance

Shares of CIA stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. Citizens has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citizens news, CEO Gerald W. Shields purchased 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $119,715.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,294.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Keith Morgan acquired 15,000 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald W. Shields acquired 34,500 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $119,715.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,670 shares in the company, valued at $179,294.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Citizens

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Citizens during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citizens in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the period. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

