Claudius E. Iv Watts Buys 10,000 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 554,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CommScope Stock Performance

NASDAQ COMM opened at $10.04 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $16.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.87.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.05%. CommScope’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,352,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CommScope by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,775 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in CommScope by 1,801.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,993,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,362 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

