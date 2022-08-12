Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Grows Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,733,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,925 shares during the quarter. New York Mortgage Trust accounts for approximately 0.7% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,750,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,527 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,365,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after buying an additional 125,206 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,677,000 after buying an additional 223,178 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,625,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,768,000 after buying an additional 1,573,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 2,362,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 177,562 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NYMT. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

NYMT stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,730. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.16%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -142.85%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

