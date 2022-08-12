Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 1,086.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,999,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,196,000 after buying an additional 3,662,831 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,216,000 after buying an additional 3,084,968 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,352,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,266,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,149,000 after buying an additional 1,515,861 shares in the last quarter.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.12.

Qualtrics International Stock Up 0.2 %

XM stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.61. 12,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,808. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.