Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after buying an additional 757,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $947,274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,992,000 after purchasing an additional 226,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,104,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $587,729,000 after acquiring an additional 736,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.67. The stock had a trading volume of 175,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,005. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $209.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.42.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.