Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 156.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,934 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kyndryl worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of KD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 54,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at $533,619.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

