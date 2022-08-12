Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 280 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.91. 333,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,530,848. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.74 and a 200 day moving average of $180.71. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $483.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,267 shares of company stock worth $8,954,365. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

