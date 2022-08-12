Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $256,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 418,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,046,060. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $26,884.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

