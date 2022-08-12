Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,780,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,314,000 after buying an additional 202,497 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 569,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,606,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WFC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.48. The company had a trading volume of 305,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,292,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $172.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.65. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.