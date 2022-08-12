Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the July 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Clever Leaves by 79.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Clever Leaves in the first quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Clever Leaves in the first quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Clever Leaves by 59.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 639,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 239,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clever Leaves in the fourth quarter worth $1,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clever Leaves stock remained flat at $1.02 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,275. Clever Leaves has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Clever Leaves ( NASDAQ:CLVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 50.18% and a negative net margin of 280.95%. The company had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLVR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Clever Leaves from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Clever Leaves in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

