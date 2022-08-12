CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Down 72.6% in July

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the July 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CLS Holdings USA Stock Performance

Shares of CLS Holdings USA stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,212. CLS Holdings USA has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08.

CLS Holdings USA Company Profile

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. The company sells organic medical cannabis to licensed retailers; recreational marijuana cannabis products to licensed distributors and retailers; extraction products, such as oils and waxes derived from in-house cannabis production; processing and extraction services for licensed medical cannabis cultivators; and cannabis strains in the form of vegetative cuttings to licensed medical cannabis cultivators.

