CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Down 72.6% in July

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the July 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CLS Holdings USA Stock Performance
Shares of CLS Holdings USA stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,212. CLS Holdings USA has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08.
CLS Holdings USA Company Profile
