CoinLoan Price Tops $16.41 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $31.99 million and approximately $339,855.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinLoan coin can now be bought for about $16.41 or 0.00068393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015153 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
CoinLoan Profile
CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
CoinLoan Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.