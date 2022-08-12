Collateral Pay (COLL) Market Cap Reaches $138,871.86

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $138,871.86 and $678.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001562 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015134 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00039049 BTC.
About Collateral Pay
Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi.
Collateral Pay Coin Trading
