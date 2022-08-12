Collateral Pay (COLL) Market Cap Reaches $138,871.86

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $138,871.86 and $678.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi.

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

