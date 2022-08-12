Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 22,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Redburn Partners lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.52.

CMCSA opened at $39.40 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $173.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

