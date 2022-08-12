Commerce Bank Acquires 1,152 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Donaldson by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,560,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,513,000 after buying an additional 410,487 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,540,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,333 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,520,000 after purchasing an additional 137,281 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,481,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,935,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

