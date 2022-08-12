Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Fortive by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,475,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,895,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Fortive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Fortive by 11.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $67.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.44. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

FTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.