Commerce Bank Grows Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Textron by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Textron by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 640,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,433,000 after buying an additional 131,995 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Textron by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Textron by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cfra raised their price objective on Textron to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $86.00 target price on Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

Textron Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TXT opened at $67.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

