Commerce Bank Sells 1,376 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $171.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.